Young Alumni Reunions (YAR)
Save the Date
October 18, 2025
8–11 p.m.
Each Homecomings Weekend, alumni from the three most recent graduating classes return to Charlottesville for an epic celebration at the Ting Pavilion with food, beverages, and music. Get in touch with your friends, spread the word, and start making plans to get back to Charlottesville!
Stay in the know by following us on social media @uva_alumni—this is an event you don’t want to miss!
(Pro tip: Find a place to stay ASAP—Charlottesville hotels and Airbnb locations are booking quickly!)
- Who?
- Members of the undergraduate Classes of 2025, 2024, and 2023 and their guests. All attendees must be over 21.
- When?
- Saturday, October 18, 8–11 p.m. YAR will happen rain or shine!
- Where?
- The Ting Pavilion on Charlottesville’s historic Downtown Mall. Check out their website for directions, parking info, and policies.